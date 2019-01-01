 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Beauty
  5. 3 Step CBD Infused Acne Treatment Regimen

3 Step CBD Infused Acne Treatment Regimen

by Healthy Skin CBD

Write a review
Healthy Skin CBD Hemp CBD Beauty 3 Step CBD Infused Acne Treatment Regimen
Healthy Skin CBD Hemp CBD Beauty 3 Step CBD Infused Acne Treatment Regimen

$75.00MSRP

About this product

https://healthyskincbd.com/cbd-infused-acne-treatment-regimen/ #1 Acne treatment utilizing hemp derived CBD and Natural Ingredients. - Treats Acne in 3 easy steps - Helps reduce redness and inflammation - Soothes and calms skin - Made with natural ingredients - 100% vegan and cruelty-free - Attacks the bacteria that causes acne before it starts - Gives you clearer skin in as little as 4 weeks! This twice daily, 3-step regimen fights acne and soothes skin without harsh chemicals. The secret is CBD, the ultra-nourishing, nutrient-rich, redness-reducing, antioxidant-powerhouse derived naturally from Hemp. What’s In The Kit: CLEAN 2 FL. OZ. Keeping it Clean Rich, yet gentle cleanser with refreshing, detoxifying and calming power of Hemp derived CBD, Kiwi and Watermelon. Contains 2% Salicylic Acid to your unclog pores and attack pimples. HYDRATE 2 FL. OZ. Complexion Perfection Hydrate and cool your skin with our natural toner containing Hemp derived CBD, Aloe Vera, and Witch Hazel. This astringent removes excess oil and dirt from the skin, while reducing redness and inflammation caused by acne. PROTECT 1 FL. OZ. Power of Moisturizing Packed full of nutrients, our moisturizer nourishes the skin, fights acne, and reduces inflammation with powerhouse ingredients like Hemp derived CBD, Avocado, Apple, and Lentil. Contains 2.5% Benzoyl Peroxide to destroy acne-causing bacteria in your pores. Direct Link to Product: https://healthyskincbd.com/cbd-infused-acne-treatment-regimen/

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Healthy Skin CBD Logo
Clean, Hydrate & Protect! Reduce Acne in 3 easy steps with our hemp derived CBD acne treatment utilizing natural ingredients. www.healthyskincbd.com