About this product

16 x 25mg - Delta8 dominant Broad Spectrum hemp extract soft chews in Strawberry, Lime and Orange. This nutritional and supplemental facts information is theoretically calculated based on data gathered from the FDA labeling guide and approximate values based on ingredients contained in formulation. The information provided is based on our own testing and is to the best of our knowledge true and accurate. It does not relieve you from carrying out your own precautions and tests. All recommendations or suggestions pertaining to product labeling, product use or production procedures are made without warranty or guarantee. Customers should conduct their own 3rd party tests to determine the applicability or suitability for their own particular purposes. Our Delta8 is legal according to federal law and many state laws. Our Delta8 extract 100% derived from legal hemp and does not contain more than 0.3% ∆9THC. However, we do not guarantee that this product is legal in your state or territory and it is up to you to determine that. HFHCo retains the right to not ship to any states or territories where local laws conflict with H.R. 2: The Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018, also known as the 2018 Farm Bill. HFHCo is not responsible for knowing whether this product is legal in your state or territory and you assume full responsibility for all parts pertaining to your purchase.