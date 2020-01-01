Hemp Doctors USA’s sole mission is to create a healthier world, as well as, a more balanced life which is why our motto is, “ Live Well. Have Fun.” Bringing American Grown and naturally healthy hemp derived products to people and their pets has been a journey of the heart and soul for me! Hemp Doctors USA Cares about You, Your Body & Your Pets! We are excited to be the first Hemp Derived CBD Delivery Service in Austin, Texas and one of the first in the State! Who is Hemp Doctors USA? Hemp Doctors USA Cares about You, Your Body & Your Pets! We are a lifestyle enhancement company that sells trusted American Grown and naturally healthy full spectrum hemp-derived topical products and dietary supplements. For thousands of years people have used full spectrum hemp products to achieve optimal health and wellness. Bringing American Grown and naturally healthy hemp derived products to people and their pets has been a journey of the heart and soul for me! Hemp Doctors USA’s sole mission is to create a healthier world, as well as, a more balanced life which is why our motto is, “ Live Well. Have Fun.” As the owner and founder of Fitness Doctors here in Austin, Texas, I have cared passionately about people, their bodies and health for the past 25 years, so with that in mind, I founded Hemp Doctors USA in 2015 with the goal of educating people about the benefits of full spectrum hemp derived products to assist with many things that come up in life that affect living well and having fun! As a direct result of my working in the strength, sports conditioning, personal training, medical exercise and post- surgical exercise industry, Hemp Doctors USA provides another way to bridge the gap between healthcare and optimal wellness. Full Spectrum Whole Plant Hemp Derived products can improve the quality of life for people with: inflammation, anxiety, cancer, insomnia, seizures, fibromyalgia, migraines, Crohns, colitis, neuropathic pain and so much more. We are a forward thinking company whose daily endeavor is to provide a way for people to obtain American Grown, natural, premium hemp-derived oils, salves, lotions, and dietary supplements to support living a healthy lifestyle where ever they be. We strive to educate the public on the sustainability, versatility and nutritional benefits of hemp. In an endeavor to amplify this process of living well and having fun, we have created The Hemp Doctors USA -- Affiliate Program which allows anyone with a passion for creating a healthier world and healthier bodies to have a retail business of their own! Everyday there are more stories emerging of how lives are being transformed by hemp derived extracts that can be used on the body, in the body or both and we want to accelerate the availability of one of mother natures best anti-inflammatories and neuroprotectants to everybody, everywhere! What is CBD? Cannabidiol (CBD) is one of the most important healing substances in the hemp plant with a strong anti-inflammatory effect without a psychotropic or narcotic effect. CBD is a phytocannabiniod, which has been recognized for its benefits on human and animal health since 1992 when researchers discovered the Endocannabinoid System in the human body! The ECS is made of cannabinoid receptors ready to receive naturally occurring cannabinoids to maintain a stable and balanced internal environment; the reason why CBD is lauded with so many positive effects when used orally or topically. When applied topically, taken orally or both, CBD dovetails with the human body’s central regulatory system of receptors which is responsible in establishing and maintaining human health. The best endorsement of CBD actually comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services which filed a patent in 2003 on cannabinoids' potential use. The patent 6,630,507 states that CBD and other psychoactive cannabinoids can limit damage from brain trauma, stroke, Alzheimer's, and other diseases. Another important item to note is that full spectrum hemp derived CBD has a remarkable safety profile. Full spectrum hemp derived CBD hemp oil promotes a calming, sedative effect and works against convulsions, anxiety, insomnia, neuropathic pain and ulcers. For more information on the benefits and research I would suggest consulting projectcbd.org as well as PubMed. Hemp derived CBD is currently classified as a nutritional supplement. It can be taken as a tincture for fast absorption, as a capsule for easy dosage, or topically, all with the same goals of well being. It can also help your pets and provide the same types of benefits that are provided for humans. Hemp Doctors USA is passionate about offering a wide variety of healthy products for a wide spectrum of needs.