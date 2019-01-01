 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Ultimate Deep Healing Pain Cream with Emu Oil 2oz - 150mg CBD

Ultimate Deep Healing Pain Cream with Emu Oil 2oz - 150mg CBD

by Hemp Farm CTFO

Our Ultimate Deep Healing Pain Cream with 10% Emu Oil helps to deeply penetrate the toughest aches & sores. Natural anti-inflammatory properties from Emu Oil combined with our hemp intensive stiffness. Apply as needed to problem areas. Great for chronic conditions! Apply to areas experiencing tension or pain. This product can be used as often as necessary.

We source our hemp from Industrial Hemp farms that produce some of the richest, CBD Hemp in the USA. Our CBD is completely isolated through CO2 extraction & crystal precipitation & is of the highest grade, pesticide free, Non-GMO hemp in the world. These Industrial Hemp Farms are fully compliant with the State Department of Agriculture regulations & are large US distributors of Hemp, rich in CBD, CBG, CBC, and CBN. We Supply Health, Nutrition, Weight Loss, Anti Aging, Pet Care & More