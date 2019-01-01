About this product
This color-changing bowl is the first HEMPER piece of its kind! While it may look common on the surface, the real magic happens over time. When clean, the pipe appears transparent with lightly fumed colors but through use, it will turn a dark and rich color! It won't change on its own though, you're going to have to put it to use to reveal the full-color change.
We're setting the highest standard for monthly smoking accessory boxes. We hand curate 10-12 items every month to pack in your HEMPER Boxes, while consistently delivering $100-150 dollars in value for only $39.99. We are a leading designer in product innovation, value, and quality products for the casual and advanced consumer. We collaborate with leading brands in the industry and design our own products to fill gaps in your sessions. Our in-house product development team is constantly innovating new products to put into your curated boxes, where you can be among the first to test them out! Join HEMPER and get the latest in smoking accessories and collectibles at an insane value!