 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Smoking accessories
  5. HemperTECH Snapcap Alcohol Swabs

HemperTECH Snapcap Alcohol Swabs

by Hemper

Skip to Reviews
5.02
Hemper Smoking Smoking Accessories HemperTECH Snapcap Alcohol Swabs

$4.99MSRP

About this product

HemperTECH Snapcap Alcohol swabs are specially formulated for cleaning Quartz Bangers, bowl pieces, Vape Pen Atomizers & so much more! 24 Swabs Per Pack

2 customer reviews

5.02

write a review

mstevens8818

helps clean those hard to reach places in my vapes and pieces - the alcohol inside the bud is soooooo convenient

nycstoner

For the hard to get to places in my glass pieces, this gets the job done on small and big accessories like a breeze getting them back to new

About this brand

Hemper Logo
We're setting the highest standard for monthly smoking accessory boxes. We hand curate 10-12 items every month to pack in your HEMPER Boxes, while consistently delivering $100-150 dollars in value for only $39.99. We are a leading designer in product innovation, value, and quality products for the casual and advanced consumer. We collaborate with leading brands in the industry and design our own products to fill gaps in your sessions. Our in-house product development team is constantly innovating new products to put into your curated boxes, where you can be among the first to test them out! Join HEMPER and get the latest in smoking accessories and collectibles at an insane value!