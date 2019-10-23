mstevens8818
on October 23rd, 2019
helps clean those hard to reach places in my vapes and pieces - the alcohol inside the bud is soooooo convenient
HemperTECH Snapcap Alcohol swabs are specially formulated for cleaning Quartz Bangers, bowl pieces, Vape Pen Atomizers & so much more! 24 Swabs Per Pack
on October 22nd, 2019
For the hard to get to places in my glass pieces, this gets the job done on small and big accessories like a breeze getting them back to new