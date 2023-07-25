It all began 30 some years ago, when Nate Innes and Josh Mirsky met in Albany, NY. Both teenagers living with their parents in Center Square, off of Larks Street, Nate, Josh and their crew would meet at Stage One: on the stoops of a brownstone, next to a Bodega, located on the corner of Lark and Jay Street. If you got a page on your pager to your skytel (look it up, it was a thing) that said 42011111, they knew it was meetup time at Stage One. Stage One was a jump off point, a place to people watch, a place they would meet to converse, have a laugh, and yes…smoke a jay or two. We are staying true to our roots and bringing it back full circle, back to Stage One. Stage One Dispensary is one of the first legally licensed, NY State retail cannabis dispensary in the Capital Region of NY. We are open for legal adult-use cannabis delivery, pick up and in person dispensary sales 7 days per week. Stop by Stage One Dispensary (located at 810 Broadway, Rensselaer NY) for some NY grown and lab tested cannabis and stay a while for some cannabis knowledge from our expert bud tenders! As a CAURD licensee, Stage One Dispensary is 100% owned by four justice-involved individuals, Josh and Sugey Mirsky and Nathaniel and Galina Innes. All things cannabis is our greatest passion and obsession! We strive to bring to our customers the very best quality New York cannabis products locally grown, cultivated and produced at the very best prices!