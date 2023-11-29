Leafly

Holistic Relief By Design - Great Falls 10th Ave N
dispensary
Medical & Recreational

Great FallsMontana
1781.2 miles away
About this dispensary

Founded in 2008, 4th generation family owned and operated Holistic Releaf By Design was formed by a mother and son who became passionate about natural, alternative healing and healthcare. It wasn’t long before they saw a serious need for ethical, professional and compassionate cannabis products and services. Always ambassadors for ending cannabis prohibition, we salute everyone who got involved and helped pay and pave the way for the legalization movement. HRBD proudly and selflessly joined forces with other like-minded cannabis supporters, working together over the years to lobby the state on behalf of fair laws and access to legal cannabis. What you put into your body matters and how we treat the earth does too, we knew we had to be dedicated to higher quality cannabis and safer growing practices. A leader in sustainable and regenerative growing practices, we are willing to invest in holistic practices from the plants to the products. Chemicals are never sprayed or fed to our plants and organic ingredients used whenever possible. Organic ingredients are used whenever possible in our edibles. Award winning craft cannabis paired with excellent employees is how we are one of the best dispensaries to not only shop but work for. Everyone thrives in a positive, healthy environment and we love investing in our staff so they can be their best!

Leafly member since 2023

1301 10th Ave N, Great Falls, MT
License D-100142-003
ATMstorefrontveteran discount

Hours and Info (MT)

sunday
10am - 5pm
monday
9am - 7:45pm
tuesday
9am - 7:45pm
wednesday
9am - 7:45pm
thursday
9am - 7:45pm
friday
9am - 7:45pm
saturday
9am - 7:45pm

Photos of Holistic Relief By Design - Great Falls 10th Ave N

0 Reviews of Holistic Relief By Design - Great Falls 10th Ave N