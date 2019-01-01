About this product
Hemp CBD e-liquid with Blueberry kush flavour delivers us a pleasant berry flavour without getting high. All our e-liquids are made from refined full spectrum extract and natural hemp terpenes, diluted in PG/VG base, all with intention to deliver flavours as similar as possible to cannabis strains. If you want to know more, or place an order, please send us an inquiry.
About this strain
Blueberry Kush
Blueberry Kush is an indica-dominant strain that slowly brings on a heavy body sensation, helping consumers forget their stress and relax. Originally from Oregon, this strain is a hybrid of Blueberry and OG Kush, which is evident in its fresh berry aroma with notes of earthy herbalness. This strain is a popular bedtime smoke, with dreamy effects that let you float into sleep with ease.