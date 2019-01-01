 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. CBD E-LIQUID Classic Hemp | 10ml

CBD E-LIQUID Classic Hemp | 10ml

by Hempika

Write a review
Hempika Concentrates Cartridges CBD E-LIQUID Classic Hemp | 10ml
Hempika Concentrates Cartridges CBD E-LIQUID Classic Hemp | 10ml

$16.95MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Hemp CBD e-liquid with classic hemp flavour is intended to relive the spirit and taste of 60's homegrown cannabis. All our e-liquids are made from refined full spectrum extract and natural hemp terpenes, diluted in PG/VG base, all with intention to deliver flavours as similar as possible to cannabis strains. If you want to know more, or place an order, please send us an inquiry.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Hempika Logo
Hemp products rich in precious plant cannabinoids