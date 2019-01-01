About this product
Hemp CBD e-liquid with classic hemp flavour is intended to relive the spirit and taste of 60's homegrown cannabis. All our e-liquids are made from refined full spectrum extract and natural hemp terpenes, diluted in PG/VG base, all with intention to deliver flavours as similar as possible to cannabis strains. If you want to know more, or place an order, please send us an inquiry.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Hempika
Hemp products rich in precious plant cannabinoids