150mg CBD Balm (Trial Size)
by Hempire State Growers
$12.00MSRP
About this product
HSG’s CBD Balm is the purest form of concentrated CBD balm on the market. Containing a high concentration of Triple O CBD from our organically grown hemp, each serving delivers 50 mg of CBD in an infusion of shea butter and lavender essential oils. INGREDIENTS: Shea Butter, Organic MCT Oil, Full Spectrum CBD Distillate, beeswax, lavender essential oil CONCENTRATION OF CBD: 50 mg/ml TOTAL CBD PER SERVING: 50 mg/ ml # SERVINGS PER CONTAINER: 30 servings
About this brand
Hempire State Growers
