Introducing Our Triple O CBD Setting a new standard of CBD products. Triple O stands for Origin, Organic, and Oversight. More specifically, single-origin, organically grown, with the highest standards of scientific oversight. SINGLE ORIGIN Every CBD product we sell comes from Hemp grown on our farm in the Hudson Valley, from seeds we can trace back to a handful of trusted sources. ORGANICALLY GROWN Hempire State Growers’ collection of farms all grow organically and the vast majority of what we grow is USDA certified organic. More importantly, we use an approach to farming that looks at the entire ecosystem, the whole plant, and the interaction and inter-connection of the two. You won't find any additives or preservatives in our bottles, and all Hempire State Growers’ products are gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO, and Kosher. SCIENTIFIC OVERSIGHT Experienced scientists in our own on-premises lab provide real-time cannabinoid monitoring. Hands-on quality control means we produce best-in-class CBD with proven compliance, feminization, and cannabinoid potency. Third-party certified labs guarantee THC compliance on all our hemp and certify the quality and integrity of our products.