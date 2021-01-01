 Loading…

2500mg CBD Massage Oil

by Hempire State Growers

$58.00MSRP

About this product

Our therapeutic Massage Oil contains a high concentration of Triple O grade CBD from our organically grown hemp processed on-site. It is suggested for use as part of a massage treatment, but should be used sparingly unless you are experienced with CBD topicals. This pure form, high dose CBD oil is for topical use only. INGREDIENTS:  Organic Jojoba Oil, Organic Sweet Almond Oil, Organic MCT Oil, Organic Full Spectrum CBD Distillate, Organic Lavender Essential Oil  CONCENTRATION OF CBD:  50 mg/ml TOTAL CBD PER SERVING:  20 mg CBD/ pump # SERVINGS PER BOTTLE:  125 servings (pumps)

Introducing Our Triple O CBD Setting a new standard of CBD products. Triple O stands for Origin, Organic, and Oversight. More specifically, single-origin, organically grown, with the highest standards of scientific oversight. SINGLE ORIGIN Every CBD product we sell comes from Hemp grown on our farm in the Hudson Valley, from seeds we can trace back to a handful of trusted sources. ORGANICALLY GROWN Hempire State Growers’ collection of farms all grow organically and the vast majority of what we grow is USDA certified organic. More importantly, we use an approach to farming that looks at the entire ecosystem, the whole plant, and the interaction and inter-connection of the two. You won't find any additives or preservatives in our bottles, and all Hempire State Growers’ products are gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO, and Kosher. SCIENTIFIC OVERSIGHT Experienced scientists in our own on-premises lab provide real-time cannabinoid monitoring. Hands-on quality control means we produce best-in-class CBD with proven compliance, feminization, and cannabinoid potency. Third-party certified labs guarantee THC compliance on all our hemp and certify the quality and integrity of our products.

