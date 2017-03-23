 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Smoking accessories
  5. Hemp Pack Deal

Hemp Pack Deal

by Hemplights

Skip to Reviews
4.52
Hemplights Smoking Smoking Accessories Hemp Pack Deal

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Enjoy an assortment of our products with our Hemp Pack Deal. You will receive 2 Hemplighters (Spooly & Wrapper), Big Spool containing 200 feet of our legendary hemp wick, and (3) 15ft Hemp Keychains for use on the go.

2 customer reviews

4.52

write a review

phoenix4twenty

I love my hemplight. No more flicking my wrist or blackened fingers from snuffing out the flame. Before hemplight i often went back to my lighter instead of using hempwick because it was too cumbersome, not now thanks hemplight and cheers!#420sweepstakes

JoeInLA

The Hemplight wick and spools are great. High quality wicks combined with handy lighter holders make for a easy, clean smoke. I keep one on me and my by my glass. My big roll of wick is never far.

About this brand

Hemplights Logo
We offer fine organic hemp wick and original dispensers for easy use and added safety. Hemplights will enhance the taste of your fine herbs, eliminate butane gas, and high temperatures of traditional old school lighters from your lifestyle. We are proud to state that our products are made with the highest quality and utmost care in the United States of America.