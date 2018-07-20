BrookAlyson99
on July 20th, 2018
This Oinment is my EVERYTHING! I used it on my face to help eliminate my hormonal cystic acne with GREAT SUCCESS!! It’s gone and hasn’t reappeared since!! I rub it on my lower back where I have several vertebrae fused and it provides pain relief. I also have Fibromyalgia and a little rubbed into my sore joints makes the pain disappear! I rub a small amount on my lower abdomen for rapid menstrual cramp relief and IT WORKS! I’m beyond grateful for Hemptouch! This oinment isn’t as thick as the Oinment For Irritated Skin, But melts into skin upon contact and it feels so silky to apply. A little goes a long way! It has a natural herbal scent that’s I rather adore and while it is oil based, it absorbs really well and doesn’t leave my skin oily for very long. If you’re questioning making this purchase, DON’T! I’ve tried everything for pain and my hormonal cystic acne...this is a fix all!!