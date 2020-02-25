 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Hemptrance CBD Cigarettes – Pack of 10

Hemptrance CBD Cigarettes – Pack of 10

by Hemptrance CBD Cigarettes

About this product

Our organic hemp is naturally rich in phytocannabinoids, and very high in cannabidiol (CBD). The unique strain is grown exclusively on organic registered industrial hemp farms. Each flowering female bud is hand trimmed and dried in natural sunlight. Our registered industrial hemp contains absolutely no pesticides or heavy metals and is grown in full organic compliance. https://buycbdcigarettes.com The hemp cigarettes are rolled on a top of the line machine and is identical to a normal cigarette. Inside each tightly rolled cigarette is the highest quality phytocannabinoid rich hemp containing a full spectrum of cannabinoids such as CBD, CBG, CBN, CBC, and terpenes. Slow burning and fast acting is how we would characterize the experience. Each cigarette contains 100MG of CBD - 1000MG per pack. Sold in Metal tins (10 cbd cigarettes per pack) ​

vaper4240

These blow away all other brands on the market!

bbbailey

I have tried almost all the cbd cigarette brands, This is is by far the best. The smell is so strong as soon as you open up the package. 12% CBD - I'm happy - i also used a coupon from leafly also !

westpak21

These are amazing! Smells like straight FIRE. Much better than the other brands i tried. will buy again

About this brand

High content CBD cigarettes