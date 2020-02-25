About this product

Our organic hemp is naturally rich in phytocannabinoids, and very high in cannabidiol (CBD). The unique strain is grown exclusively on organic registered industrial hemp farms. Each flowering female bud is hand trimmed and dried in natural sunlight. Our registered industrial hemp contains absolutely no pesticides or heavy metals and is grown in full organic compliance. https://buycbdcigarettes.com The hemp cigarettes are rolled on a top of the line machine and is identical to a normal cigarette. Inside each tightly rolled cigarette is the highest quality phytocannabinoid rich hemp containing a full spectrum of cannabinoids such as CBD, CBG, CBN, CBC, and terpenes. Slow burning and fast acting is how we would characterize the experience. Each cigarette contains 100MG of CBD - 1000MG per pack. Sold in Metal tins (10 cbd cigarettes per pack) ​