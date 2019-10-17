 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Mango Hash Plant

Mango Hash Plant

by HerbaBuena

Write a review
HerbaBuena Cannabis Flower Mango Hash Plant

$50.00MSRP

About this product

A portal to a dreamy place, these deeply mango-scented flowers offer a happy, heady high that gently lifts mood and energy while leaving your body nicely relaxed. A true cannasseur's flower defined by a creamy, soothing smoke. Biodynamic Farming: Our cannabis is Demeter-Certified Biodynamic, a holistic, ecological and ethical approach to farming that goes beyond organic to develop the farm as its own contained biodiverse, sustainable and balanced ecosystem. Biodynamics is the oldest agricultural certification in the world and considered the original organic, or regenerative, farming system. The goal of biodynamics is to actually improve the health of the earth, where plants, animals and soil are in a state of total harmony. "Since “USDA Organic” certification isn't an option for cannabis, offering cannabis certified by a trusted organization with a 30-year history is another way to ensure we're providing the purest products and the finest medicine, and setting a new standard for our industry." – Alicia Rose Cultivated and Cured by: Seed & Star, Mendocino Certified: Demeter Biodynamic Cannabinoids: THC: 23.9% / CBD: 0% Net weight: 3.5g (1/8 oz) "Wow! I have to say, probably the best flower I have ever experienced. The flavors off of the Mango Hash and the Iraqi Landrace are so vibrant, complex and delicious. The landrace is like a sin curve, a couple hours of energy and clarity, then a couple hours of reflection and grounding. The mango has a holistic therapeutic taste and feel, the escape to painlessness, optimism, and joy. You guys are the best. Thank you for all you do!" - Chris L., San Diego (October 17, 2019) "THE HOLISTIC HIGH" - Cannabis Now "TOP 10 PICKS AT EMERALD CUP" - Press Democrat "5 FEMALE-OWNED CALIFORNIA CANNABIS COMPANIES YOU SHOULD BE SUPPORTING" - Bust Magazine

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

HerbaBuena Logo
HerbaBuena is an ultra-premium cannabis company making and curating super-premium products to serve the needs and desires of sophisticated adult consumers, delivering throughout California. We believe in the importance of whole plant intelligence to provide the greatest balanced, therapeutic effect, and therefore do not offer products that use distillate, isolate, corn syrup, fillers, hydrocarbon extraction or indoor cultivation. Our award-winning line of HerbaBuena products offer full-spectrum, functional medicine to address the most common ailments of modern life, including stress, pain, insomnia and sexual health. In 2015, HerbaBuena released the first-ever Demeter Certified Biodynamic cannabis in California and has served thousands of medical patients throughout California through guided educational and epicurean experiences.