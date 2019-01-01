About this product

ORIGINAL BLEND Whether you're adding this blend to a tobacco roll or enjoying it on its own, the Original Blend will bring you a subtle gust of flavor. Easy to roll, once you take a hit, you'll want to savor the blend's soft, mellow flavor as it transports you to a woodsy thicket. Primarily earthy, it ends on a refreshing note for an altogether soothing balance. INGREDIENTS Mullein | Damiana | Peppermint | White Sage DESCRIPTION Package Size: 3.5 inches x 5.25 inches Contains: 9 grams of loose leaf herbs, enough for about 25 rolls.