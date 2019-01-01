 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Original Blend

by Herbal Blend Co

$12.00MSRP

About this product

ORIGINAL BLEND Whether you're adding this blend to a tobacco roll or enjoying it on its own, the Original Blend will bring you a subtle gust of flavor. Easy to roll, once you take a hit, you'll want to savor the blend's soft, mellow flavor as it transports you to a woodsy thicket. Primarily earthy, it ends on a refreshing note for an altogether soothing balance. INGREDIENTS Mullein | Damiana | Peppermint | White Sage DESCRIPTION Package Size: 3.5 inches x 5.25 inches Contains: 9 grams of loose leaf herbs, enough for about 25 rolls.

About this brand

Herbal Blend Co Logo
Try our Herbal Smoke Blends as a natural tobacco alternative to quit smoking cigarettes or to mix with other HERBs! Our products are Organic and Fair Trade.