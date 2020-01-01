Bubblegum Diesel Kief 1g
by Nature's Heritage
1 gram
$30.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
At Resinate, our collection of organic flower, crumble, and ice-water bubble hash is grown in the purest form, processed organically, and lab tested frequently, to promote transparency from seed to sale. Each batch is strain specific and prepackaged into heat and water resistant glass containers to ensure safety and quality.
Be the first to review this product.