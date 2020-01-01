In the spring of 2013, with the vision of bringing a quality line of natural fiber apparel to the market, Herbn Design was born. We are a wholesale/retailer designer and producer of hemp and organic cotton clothing. Based out of Massachusetts, we strive on setting new trends in the ever so changing apparel industry. While sourcing sustainable and recycled fabrics, we also use low impact, water base inks on our silk screening process. Our printed apparel not only has an amazing look and feel, but allows you to trod lightly on our planet. We are always working hard in the studio producing new designs. Keep posted on the latest by checking us out on the social media outlets.