sgilb5769 on July 19th, 2019

I tried 3 brands before I tried herbstrong. I have 2 rescue dogs. One has arthritis in his knee from a previous injury. He used to limp after every walk no matter what. A short leash walk or a long off leash walk. I would have to give him moloxicam everyday. Since being on herbstrong he doesn’t limp AT ALL and he is more active on walks which is didn’t think was possible. My other dog has severe separation anxiety/anxiety and since being on herbstrong he is 100 times better when I leave for work! I can’t recommend this product enough!!!! I will never use another brand!