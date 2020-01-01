 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Herbstrong CBD
Herbstrong CBD Cover Photo

Herbstrong CBD

Welcome to the future. You're late.

Herbstrong CBD featured photo 1
Herbstrong CBD featured photo 2

About Herbstrong CBD

We, at Herbstrong, pride ourselves on offering highly concentrated products that are highly effective at an affordable price so that everyone can experience the many health benefits of CBD. We keep our products completely natural and do not add in artificial flavors or colors. Use code: LEAFLY20 to save 20% at checkout!

Batteries & power

more products

Cartridges

more products

Hemp CBD tinctures

more products

Hemp CBD topicals

more products

Tinctures & sublingual

more products

Available in

United States, Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida