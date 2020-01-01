 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. 1:1 Raspberry Lemonade Fruit Chews 200mg 10-pack

1:1 Raspberry Lemonade Fruit Chews 200mg 10-pack

by Hi-Burst

Write a review
Hi-Burst Edibles Candy 1:1 Raspberry Lemonade Fruit Chews 200mg 10-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

100mg CBD:100mg THC per box 10mg CBD:10mg THC per fruit chew Gluten free Vegetarian Sold in packs of 10 Individually wrapped in child resistant film

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Hi-Burst Logo
Born in the Pacific Northwest, Hi-Burst infused fruit chews melt in your mouth. Ranging from sweet to sour, they are designed to delight with their taste and reliability so you can celebrate your sweet tooth in an uplifting way. We proudly use the same high-quality ingredients and natural flavors that confectioners source from all over the world to ensure a shockingly delicious edible. Gluten free Vegetarian Sold in packs of 10 Individually wrapped in child resistant film