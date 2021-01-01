White Grape Indica Fruit Chews 100mg 10-pack
About this product
Hi-Burst fruit chews range from sweet to sour Gluten free Vegetarian Sold in packs of 10 Individually wrapped in child resistant film
About this brand
Hi-Burst
Born in the Pacific Northwest, Hi-Burst infused fruit chews melt in your mouth. Ranging from sweet to sour, they are designed to delight with their taste and reliability so you can celebrate your sweet tooth in an uplifting way. We proudly use the same high-quality ingredients and natural flavors that confectioners source from all over the world to ensure a shockingly delicious edible. Gluten free Vegetarian Sold in packs of 10 Individually wrapped in child resistant film
