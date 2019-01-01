 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Beverages
  5. Lagunitas HiFi Hops - 18:1 mg (CBD/THC)

Lagunitas HiFi Hops - 18:1 mg (CBD/THC)

by Hi-Fi Hops

Write a review
Hi-Fi Hops Edibles Beverages Lagunitas HiFi Hops - 18:1 mg (CBD/THC)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Find Us

About this product

Hi-Fi Hops ,1mgTHC: 18mg CBD - AbsoluteXtracts/Lagunitas - This sparkling beverage is made using everything Lagunitas knows about hops—but with zero alcohol, zero calories, and zero carbs. Infused with THC from the best sun-grown cannabis at AbsoluteXtracts. 1mg THC and 18mg CBD per serving, one serving per bottle. Ingredients: flavored carbonated water (water, dried hops, nutritional brewers yeast) cannabis oil, olive oil, natural flavors. (License No.CDPH-10002270)

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Hi-Fi Hops Logo
Cannabis-Infused Hoppy Sparkling Water