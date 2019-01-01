About this product

Hi-Fi Hops ,1mgTHC: 18mg CBD - AbsoluteXtracts/Lagunitas - This sparkling beverage is made using everything Lagunitas knows about hops—but with zero alcohol, zero calories, and zero carbs. Infused with THC from the best sun-grown cannabis at AbsoluteXtracts. 1mg THC and 18mg CBD per serving, one serving per bottle. Ingredients: flavored carbonated water (water, dried hops, nutritional brewers yeast) cannabis oil, olive oil, natural flavors. (License No.CDPH-10002270)