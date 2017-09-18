CANNABIS CATECHISM Quantity Purchase 15-25-50
by MR CANNABISrc / MCrc CANNABIS CATECHISM Handbook by Angi Perretti, Author / Publisher / Creator
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you.
Dustin Fraser is one of the most respected cannabis growers in the country. Based in northern California’s famed “Emerald Triangle”, Dustin has pioneered the idea of growing the cannabis plant into a “tree”, with maximum yields and the highest quality harvest. Outdoor Performance Cannabis is a walk-through of Dustin’s time tested methods, from site preparation and production to harvest and sale. Dustin shares all his secrets, along with photographs and illustrations, giving you a complete guide to growing what the Mendocino County locals call a “Performance Plant”. Let Dustin help you step up your growing operation and turn your garden into one designed for performance!
This is the best outdoor grow book I have seen on the market. I have others that are not as thorough and detailed. Its an easy read, and put together well, with great photos.. I've been a grower for over 10 years and actually learned allot from this book, and this years grow shows it.. I HIGHLY recommend this book for the novice or the experienced grower. It addresses every issue that could come up, and a viable solution that doesnt break the bank. Well done Dustin and Kyle, You even taught an old "know it all" a few new tricks. I've been a master gardener for 17 years, and they dont even teach what this book does. A must read before your next outdoor grow. Happy growing. He uses smart farming practices that protect our planet and our bodies from chemical fertilizers, and fend off bugs naturally has been a God send to me this year.