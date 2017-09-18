Fatpokey on September 18th, 2017

This is the best outdoor grow book I have seen on the market. I have others that are not as thorough and detailed. Its an easy read, and put together well, with great photos.. I've been a grower for over 10 years and actually learned allot from this book, and this years grow shows it.. I HIGHLY recommend this book for the novice or the experienced grower. It addresses every issue that could come up, and a viable solution that doesnt break the bank. Well done Dustin and Kyle, You even taught an old "know it all" a few new tricks. I've been a master gardener for 17 years, and they dont even teach what this book does. A must read before your next outdoor grow. Happy growing. He uses smart farming practices that protect our planet and our bodies from chemical fertilizers, and fend off bugs naturally has been a God send to me this year.