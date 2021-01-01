About this product

Dustin Fraser is one of the most respected cannabis growers in the country. Based in northern California’s famed “Emerald Triangle”, Dustin has pioneered the idea of growing the cannabis plant into a “tree”, with maximum yields and the highest quality harvest.



Outdoor Performance Cannabis is a walk-through of Dustin’s time tested methods, from site preparation and production to harvest and sale. Dustin shares all his secrets, along with photographs and illustrations, giving you a complete guide to growing what the Mendocino County locals call a “Performance Plant”. Let Dustin help you step up your growing operation and turn your garden into one designed for performance!