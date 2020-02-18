Russellboyce6868
on February 18th, 2020
First time trying rolled in berry Dutch the spices firy smell great Hi body relaxation smooth going down all terps on the exhale great for night time use an pain
Lucky Charms from Bodhi Seeds is potent hybrid cross between The White and Appalachia. It may be named after breakfast cereal, but this strain tastes far more like tangy fruit than it does marshmallows. Lucky Charms does, however, boast an enticing coat of sugary resin inherited from its trichome-heavy parent, The White.
