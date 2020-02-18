 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Lucky Charms

Lucky Charms

by High End Farms

Skip to Reviews
5.01
High End Farms Cannabis Flower Lucky Charms

About this product

Lucky Charms from Bodhi Seeds is potent hybrid cross between The White and Appalachia. It may be named after breakfast cereal, but this strain tastes far more like tangy fruit than it does marshmallows. Lucky Charms does, however, boast an enticing coat of sugary resin inherited from its trichome-heavy parent, The White.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Russellboyce6868

First time trying rolled in berry Dutch the spices firy smell great Hi body relaxation smooth going down all terps on the exhale great for night time use an pain

About this brand

High End Farms Logo
Located in Bellingham