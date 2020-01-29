Munchie706
on January 29th, 2020
Is an amazing afternoon and relaxed high for me. Is definitely an indica dominate hybrid.
Purple Gelato is a indica-dominant hybrid. It's a tasty flower, potent with slightly acidic tones that are nicely balanced by a sweet berry flavor.
on November 2nd, 2019
Rocking strain... quality was off the charts
on October 2nd, 2019
Soooo fucking goood. Smelled slightly like grape, tasted not bad, and an Amazing (surprising fast) high when I only smoked a gram and a half. I smoke lots so that's saying something.