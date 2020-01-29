 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Purple Gelato

Purple Gelato

by High End Farms

Skip to Reviews
5.03
High End Farms Cannabis Flower Purple Gelato

About this product

Purple Gelato is a indica-dominant hybrid. It's a tasty flower, potent with slightly acidic tones that are nicely balanced by a sweet berry flavor.

3 customer reviews

5.03

write a review

Munchie706

Is an amazing afternoon and relaxed high for me. Is definitely an indica dominate hybrid.

Toker111

Rocking strain... quality was off the charts

Daisydoll_99

Soooo fucking goood. Smelled slightly like grape, tasted not bad, and an Amazing (surprising fast) high when I only smoked a gram and a half. I smoke lots so that's saying something.

About this brand

High End Farms Logo
Located in Bellingham