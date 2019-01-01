About this product
The aroma of freshly roasted sweet potatoes, organic brown sugar and cannabutter fill the room when a tray of mini pies leave the oven. We make our pies using fresh sweet potatoes, nutmeg and Madagascar Bourbon vanilla to name a few.
High End Society LLC
HIGH END SOCIETY is a groundbreaking initiative created to bridge the gap between patients in need, philanthropy and cannabis. Whether you’re here to learn about marijuana and it’s natural medicinal benefits, to buy product, to get product donated to you or you’re here to plant your seed by donating to us… High End Society is happy to have you! With our ‘2 Buds, 1 Stone’ program, every purchase you make provides a product to a person in need. Together we can help everyone… one ‘seed’ at a time.