Cookie Monster Mango Haze

by High Five Farms

5.01
High Five Farms Cannabis Flower Cookie Monster Mango Haze

About this product

“Best high I have had in a very very long time and I smoke n dab on the daily.” –Recent customer testimonial50/50 Hybrid

1 customer review

5.01

Quiese

The taste hits you instantly with the sensation of mango flavor on your pallet. Slowly after the taste on comes the incredible power of this flower that left me not only feeling happy but extremely motivated to get things done. A definite day time smoke for running errands or chilling in the pjs playing ps4 because you won't go to sleep but instead will dive into the head high feelings euphoric

About this brand

High Five Farms specializes in all natural cannabis products for the discerning connoisseur. With over 30 years of cultivation experience, we are your trusted source for high quality, sun grown cannabis. Our sun grown production facility is located in the heart of Washington’s wine and hops country. We bring out the best of this plant with the help of the sunniest climate in the region, pure fresh water, and our proprietary blend of organic and all natural soil amendments. We strongly believe (and our test results prove) that when done properly, sun grown cannabis is a superior product to indoor cultivation. Sun grown cannabis is healthier for the consumer as well as the environment, and High Five Farms continually seeks to lower its carbon footprint through sustainable cultivation practices. We are I-502 licensed for production and processing cannabis in Washington state, producing some of the highest quality strains available on the recreational market.