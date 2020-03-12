Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
“Best high I have had in a very very long time and I smoke n dab on the daily.” –Recent customer testimonial50/50 Hybrid
on March 12th, 2020
The taste hits you instantly with the sensation of mango flavor on your pallet. Slowly after the taste on comes the incredible power of this flower that left me not only feeling happy but extremely motivated to get things done. A definite day time smoke for running errands or chilling in the pjs playing ps4 because you won't go to sleep but instead will dive into the head high feelings euphoric