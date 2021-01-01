 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Chem Reserve 3.5G Indica Flower

Chem Reserve 3.5G Indica Flower

by High Garden

Write a review
High Garden Cannabis Flower Chem Reserve 3.5G Indica Flower
High Garden Cannabis Flower Chem Reserve 3.5G Indica Flower

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Peppery, Citrus & Diesel Chem & Pungent Fuel SENSATION Lifted Spacey Euphoria Relaxed, Heavy Body Stone WHEN TO USE Anytime HYBRID One-Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)

About this brand

High Garden Logo
The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review