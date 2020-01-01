GrimmDog Pre-Roll 1g
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$12.00
TASTE & SCENT Sweet & Spicy Floral Overtones SENSATION Uplifting, Euphoria Giggly, Relaxation WHEN TO USE Nighttime INDICA One Gram Pre-Roll (1 Gram)
Platinum Bubba Kush is a “platinum” level indica-dominant strain for those who are looking for strong medicine. Best for strong body relaxation, pain relief, sleepiness and appetite stimulation, Pbk is a long-lasting “creeper” that may take a few minutes to kick in, but you won’t miss it once it does. Floral and full of kush spiciness in aroma, the flowers of this strain will have a surprisingly sweet flavor that’s a patient favorite. Across between Platinum OG Kush and Bubba Kush, this indica finishes flowering in 8 to 9 weeks. These dense, purple-hued nugs are popular in California and are finding their way to other areas.