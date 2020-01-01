 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Platinum Bubba Kush (1 Gram Indica Pre-Roll)
Indica

Platinum Bubba Kush (1 Gram Indica Pre-Roll)

by High Garden

High Garden Cannabis Pre-rolls Platinum Bubba Kush (1 Gram Indica Pre-Roll)

About this product

TASTE & SCENT Sweet & Spicy Floral Overtones SENSATION Uplifting, Euphoria Giggly, Relaxation WHEN TO USE Nighttime INDICA One Gram Pre-Roll (1 Gram)

About this strain

Platinum Bubba Kush

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Platinum Bubba Kush is a “platinum” level indica-dominant strain for those who are looking for strong medicine. Best for strong body relaxation, pain relief, sleepiness and appetite stimulation, Pbk is a long-lasting “creeper” that may take a few minutes to kick in, but you won’t miss it once it does. Floral and full of kush spiciness in aroma, the flowers of this strain will have a surprisingly sweet flavor that’s a patient favorite. Across between Platinum OG Kush and Bubba Kush, this indica finishes flowering in 8 to 9 weeks. These dense, purple-hued nugs are popular in California and are finding their way to other areas.

About this brand

The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.