We created High Gorgeous to make products for women like us. We wanted the skin-healing and soothing benefits of cannabis, combined with the beauty products we already love. That is why our lotions look, feel, and smell like the ones you find in big beauty chains, except they are infused with THC and CBD to help them work even better. Many people use our products to help with skin conditions, arthritis, back or neck pain, and overall moisturization. ‍ As an all-women company, we know how important it is to trust your beauty brand. We create consistent, safe, and fun products that you can count on – without parabens, soy, or sulfates. They are always cruelty-free and infused with the best botanicals on the market.