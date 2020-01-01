 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Plain Jane Cannabis Drops

by High Gorgeous

$60.00MSRP

About this product

We suggest taking one full dropper (1 ml) under your tongue. Let sit for 10-20 seconds, then swallow.

About this brand

We created High Gorgeous to make products for women like us. We wanted the skin-healing and soothing benefits of cannabis, combined with the beauty products we already love. That is why our lotions look, feel, and smell like the ones you find in big beauty chains, except they are infused with THC and CBD to help them work even better. Many people use our products to help with skin conditions, arthritis, back or neck pain, and overall moisturization. ‍ As an all-women company, we know how important it is to trust your beauty brand. We create consistent, safe, and fun products that you can count on – without parabens, soy, or sulfates. They are always cruelty-free and infused with the best botanicals on the market.