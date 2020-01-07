Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
At High Grade, we Cultivate the highest quality, hand trimmed, expertly cured Premium Cannabis. Try our exclusive genetics, superior flavor, and what it's like to experience HIGH GRADE.
on January 7th, 2020
Got this in preroll form and I'm glued to my chair right now I highly recommend
on December 28th, 2019
I have tried many high quality Indica strains but this one is the best in my opinion. The key factors for me are smell, taste, harshness, and affects. This particular strain hits all 4. It is one of the most smooth, greatest tasting and smelling strains and it will calm you down and relax you. It doesn't matter your tolerance level, AMF OG will deliver. I just wish it was as frequently available as some of the other old school strains like GSC and GDP. Great product!