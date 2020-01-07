 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
AMF OG

by High Grade AZ

About this product

At High Grade, we Cultivate the highest quality, hand trimmed, expertly cured Premium Cannabis. Try our exclusive genetics, superior flavor, and what it's like to experience HIGH GRADE.

2 customer reviews

5.02

sweetnsoursauce4

Got this in preroll form and I'm glued to my chair right now I highly recommend

Rainwatercupp

I have tried many high quality Indica strains but this one is the best in my opinion. The key factors for me are smell, taste, harshness, and affects. This particular strain hits all 4. It is one of the most smooth, greatest tasting and smelling strains and it will calm you down and relax you. It doesn't matter your tolerance level, AMF OG will deliver. I just wish it was as frequently available as some of the other old school strains like GSC and GDP. Great product!

About this brand

Proposition 203 Compliant Growers & Extractors. Providing Arizona with the finest marijuana products