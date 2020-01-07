Rainwatercupp on December 28th, 2019

I have tried many high quality Indica strains but this one is the best in my opinion. The key factors for me are smell, taste, harshness, and affects. This particular strain hits all 4. It is one of the most smooth, greatest tasting and smelling strains and it will calm you down and relax you. It doesn't matter your tolerance level, AMF OG will deliver. I just wish it was as frequently available as some of the other old school strains like GSC and GDP. Great product!