About this product
Bio Rolling Trays are crafted from high grade metal that ensures longevity and efficiency. The front facing surface includes the gas mask emblem for appeal and easy identification. The Mini tray measures 8" x 4" making it perfect for portability purposes. High rounded corners and edges safeguards your most precious smoking materials from ever being wasted. This is an ideal item to add to your selection of smoking accessories.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.