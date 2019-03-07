DebbiesDispensary
on March 7th, 2019
this strain definitely did not relax me, it has a sativa twist and had me wired.
Locktite #10 Vividly floral with a zesty brightness, only from HMH! –––––––––– Effects: Energizing, Uplifting, Euphoric Medical Relief: Fatigue, Depression, Stress
on April 18th, 2018
A good strain for relaxation and pain relief, although I prefer Wookies or Mendo Breath simply because I get wicked munchies with 7K. It will put me to sleep but the next day I'm hitting the gym a little harder to burn off those chips I couldn't get enough of.