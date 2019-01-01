About this product
Blueberry F3 x Blue Moonshine x OG Kush Sweet earth smell with a strong aroma of a mixture of berries. –––––––––– Effects: Focused, Happy, Relaxing Medical Relief: Anxiety, Chronic Pain, Mood Swings
About this strain
Blue OG
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Blue OG from G13 Labs is a flavorful hybrid following the lineage of Blueberry F3, Blue Moonshine, and OG Kush. These dark, cone-shaped buds characteristic of OG genes emanate notes of berry and citrus, and leave its consumer feeling euphoric and relaxed. Though its effects are cerebrally targeted, Blue OG is known to also tackle pain, relax muscles, and relieve nausea. Growers can expect an eight week flowering period with ideal conditions outdoors.