parkerfoshay
on June 17th, 2018
Great for the daytime but it left me with a headache after a couple of hours.
Haze x White Widow Like taking a bite of a spicy lemon poppy cake, glazed with delectable tangy icing. –––––––––– Effects: Focused, Uplifting, Creative Medical Relief: Chronic Pain, Depression, Anxiety, Antiemetic
Originating in Amsterdam and currently bred by Dinafem Seeds, Moby Dick’s high THC content makes it one of the strongest sativas. Winner of ‘Girl of the Year’ by the cannabis newspaper Soft Secrets in 2010, this strain is a cross between indica-dominant hybrid White Widow and sativa Haze; the former is known for its power while the latter for its cerebral stimulation, creating a plant that delivers a charged buzz. This strain is also favored for its short flowering period, mold resistance, and high yield, making it a grower favorite. However, the plant does require more attention and care. The aroma is a sweet citrus from the Haze, which dominates the palate with vanilla and eucalyptus tones.