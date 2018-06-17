 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by High Mountain Health

Haze x White Widow Like taking a bite of a spicy lemon poppy cake, glazed with delectable tangy icing. –––––––––– Effects: Focused, Uplifting, Creative Medical Relief: Chronic Pain, Depression, Anxiety, Antiemetic

parkerfoshay

Great for the daytime​ but it left me with a headache after a couple of hours.

Originating in Amsterdam and currently bred by Dinafem Seeds, Moby Dick’s high THC content makes it one of the strongest sativas. Winner of ‘Girl of the Year’ by the cannabis newspaper Soft Secrets in 2010, this strain is a cross between indica-dominant hybrid White Widow and sativa Haze; the former is known for its power while the latter for its cerebral stimulation, creating a plant that delivers a charged buzz. This strain is also favored for its short flowering period, mold resistance, and high yield, making it a grower favorite. However, the plant does require more attention and care. The aroma is a sweet citrus from the Haze, which dominates the palate with vanilla and eucalyptus tones.

We invite you to experience the caring service and unparalleled quality offered by High Mountain Health. High Mountain Health (HMH) is proud to be Flagstaff’s Finest Medical Marijuana Dispensary. We understand the importance of compassionate care for each individual's medical condition and employ experienced cannabis experts in a laid back yet professional setting. HMH offers numerous strains of our own locally-grown, lab-tested cannabis and the very best of what other state-licensed dispensaries have to offer as well as boasting one of the largest selections of edibles in the state. High Mountain Health is committed to providing our community with a reputable and exemplary source for Medicinal Cannabis, helping to dissolve the unfounded social stigma surrounding this effective medicinal plant. We are dedicated to ensuring legal, affordable, safe and confidential access to the highest quality medicinal-grade cannabis products available and related wellness services to card-holding patients in Arizona. HMH is a not-for-profit dispensary and supports many local charities. We welcome you to join our family of HMH patients for a higher quality of health.