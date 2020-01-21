 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Blueberry Ghost OG

by High State Farms

4.52
Blueberry Ghost OG by High State Farms

Lyza90

This is so good! Smells amazing. Puts me in a happy headspace. Super smooth.

SilverEyedHuntsman

This is a very high quality hybrid. It's damp and sticky with plenty of crystals. It smells piney and pungent like so many indicas, but when somked, it adds just a hint of sweetness and, what else.... blueberries. It's quite tasty indeed. Yes. Quite. The potency is about average, I'd say. It helps ease my back pain, too.

