SilverEyedHuntsman on June 19th, 2019

This is a very high quality hybrid. It's damp and sticky with plenty of crystals. It smells piney and pungent like so many indicas, but when somked, it adds just a hint of sweetness and, what else.... blueberries. It's quite tasty indeed. Yes. Quite. The potency is about average, I'd say. It helps ease my back pain, too.