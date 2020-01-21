Lyza90
on January 21st, 2020
This is so good! Smells amazing. Puts me in a happy headspace. Super smooth.
Blueberry Ghost OG by High State Farms
on January 21st, 2020
on June 19th, 2019
This is a very high quality hybrid. It's damp and sticky with plenty of crystals. It smells piney and pungent like so many indicas, but when somked, it adds just a hint of sweetness and, what else.... blueberries. It's quite tasty indeed. Yes. Quite. The potency is about average, I'd say. It helps ease my back pain, too.