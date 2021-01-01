Chemical Headband Live Oil Cart 500mg
Live vape cartridges that are 100% derived from cannabis with no added fillers or non-cannabis ingredients. Designed to be affordable & convenient, while bringing potency and different terpene profiles to your vaping experience. Dominant Strain: Bio Jesus Secondary Strain: 707 Headband Main Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Limonene, Terpinolene
High Supply
Quality weed, available in sativa, indica or hybrid and in vape pens, live carts, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-roll, shortie and concentrate form. Visit your dispensary for a High Supply of cannabis for all the life you’ve yet to experience.
