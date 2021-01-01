Living Legend Sativa Cartridge 500mg
Terp Source: Island Sweet Skunk x Lemon Bean Live vape cartridges that are 100% derived from cannabis with no added fillers or non-cannabis ingredients. Designed to be affordable & convenient, while bringing potency and different terpene profiles to your vaping experience.
High Supply
Quality weed, available in sativa, indica or hybrid and in vape pens, live carts, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-roll and shortie form. Visit your dispensary for a High Supply of cannabis for all the life you’ve yet to experience.
