Sapphire OG Wax Crumble 1g
About this product
A dried extract that leaves little to no moisture and easily breaks apart into smaller pieces using just your hands. No tools needed.
About this brand
High Supply
Quality weed, available in sativa, indica or hybrid and in vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-roll, shortie and concentrate form. Visit your dispensary for a High Supply of cannabis for all the life you’ve yet to experience.
