I have debilitating depression and anxiety and I smoke this at least once a day in the afternoon, as the other comment mentioned it gives you that feel good heady sensation and whole body fuzzies is the best way I can describe it. It also makes you feel like doing something, anything. Sometimes I’ll clean the whole house and sometimes just want to make art and get creative. The high lasts a good amount of time for me but with the comedown you may find yourself pretty tired which is why I smoke in the afternoon so by the time i go to bed I’m actually tired and I actually sleep! If you start to come down though too early you can always take one or a few hits and it brings you right back up. Totally makes you hungry though just sayin.