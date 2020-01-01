Brady has been growing cannabis since 1998. He started in a tiny Southeast Portland attic with a single metal halide light that he split the cost of with a roommate.The extremely satisfying experience of growing his own cannabis led to many years of trial and error. Learning to grow is an ongoing experience, even after 18 years, theres plenty more to be learned. At High Winds, we try to build on this experience and strive to make each harvest better than the last. We believe in the good that cannabis brings to the world, and we grow ours with respect and admiration.