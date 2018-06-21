 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Forbidden Fruit

by High Fidelity

Forbidden Fruit by High Fidelity

Thesmoleststoner

Feel this strain in my nose but the fruitiness makes up for the sting. Cherry aftertaste followed by a good relaxation in my upper body. A sense of calm and ease hits before the real benefit kicks in: sleepiness.

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Forbidden Fruit is the mouthwatering cross of Cherry Pie x Tangie. This sumptuous genetic cross expresses a beautiful dense bud structure with deep purple hues, dark green foliage, and wiry orange hairs. The terpene profile is a perfect mixture of Cherry Pie’s musky, sweet cherry undertones and Tangie’s loud tropical flavors. There are also notes of pine, mango, and passionfruit candy. The effects hit hard between the eyes and lay into the body with each hit. Forbidden Fruit’s deep physical relaxation and mental stoniness make it perfect for dulling minor physical discomfort and discarding stress. 

Premium Cannabis grown by music producers with over 20 years expirience growing medical cannabis in the state of California.