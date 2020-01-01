About this product

Full Strength: 400 mg of CBD Ingredients: MCT Coconut Oil, Water, Propylene Glycol, Glyceryl Stearate. PEG-100 Stearate, Isopropyl Palmitate, Cetyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Sweet Almond Oil, Soybean Oil, Sesame Oil, Avocado Oil, Jojoba Seed Oil, Sun Flower Oil, Olive Oil, Glycerin, Vanilla Essential Oil, Peppermint Essential Oil. Directions for Use: Apply topically to help sooth sore muscles and joint pain as well as to decrease inflammation. Warnings: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. Consult a healthcare professional before using if pregnant or breastfeeding. – 4 FL oz (120 ml) – Zero THC – Organically grown in Colorado – Whole Plant Extract – Grown and Manufactured in the USA – 3rd party lab tested – Non GMO – Broad spectrum hemp extract – Omega 3, 6, 9 fatty acids – Repairs damaged skin – Soothes sore muscle/joint pain – Helps retain moisture Keep out of reach of Children. FDA Disclosure: This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease and has not been evaluated by the FDA. Distributed by: Holistic Extracts, Inc. Flower Mound, Texas www.HolisticXtracts.com @HolisticXtracts