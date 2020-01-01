About this product

Full Strength Plus: 750 mg of CBD Ingredients: Polysorbate emulsifiers, MCT coconut oil, Curcumin, beta caryophyllene, bovine derived gelatin, glycerin, sorbitol, water. Serving Size: 1 Soft Gel per day Warnings: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. Consult a healthcare professional before using if pregnant or breastfeeding. – Water Soluble – Pharmaceutical Grade – 25 mg per Softgel – 30 Servings – 3-5 Times Greater Absorption – Zero THC – Organically grown in Colorado – Whole Plant Extract – Grown and Manufactured in the USA – 3rd party lab tested – Non GMO – Broad spectrum hemp extract – Omega 3, 6, 9 fatty acids – Natural Relaxation – Promotes overall wellness – Human Optimization – Soothes sore muscle/joint pain – Neuroprotective Keep out of reach of Children. FDA Disclosure: This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease and has not been evaluated by the FDA. Distributed by: Holistic Extracts, Inc. Flower Mound, Texas www.HolisticXtracts.com @HolisticXtracts