About this product

Love a great fruity flavor and a well-balanced high? Look no further than Orange Melon Smoothie. The aroma takes a turn for the pungent, with a notable punch of gassiness to it. The Orange Melon high leans more towards the bright side of things, with full-bodied and energizing effects that are great for a lazy afternoon spent relaxing with friends or hitting the great outdoors. You’ll feel lifted with a lightly tingly effect in the back of the brain that fills you with a sense of tranquil euphoria, pushing out any negative or racing thoughts. A physical energy accompanies this giggly lift, getting you moving and keeping you active for hours on end. Thanks to these effects and its high 15-25% average THC level and 1-2% CBD level, Orange Melon Smoothie is often chosen to treat those suffering from conditions such as chronic stress, glaucoma or eye pressure, chronic fatigue, migraines or headaches and depression.