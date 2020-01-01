About this product

Named after the color of its foliage, Gold Leaf is a treasure from the cannabis Gods. Its smooth smoke contains high amounts of CBD and THC, making it a joint of choice for both recreational and medical users alike. Growing these feminized seeds from Homegrown Cannabis Co. is both enjoyable and rewarding. The plant is known for being a super high yielder, and going for an all-female bunch ensures an even bigger overall turnout. If you're growing for consumption, there's no point wasting time on male seeds that will be discarded as soon as they show signs of their gender. With such amazing traits, the strain must have great genetics, but the breeder kept this information under wraps. One thing we do know is that it has a 60/40 Indica to Sativa ratio. It's potent too, with THC levels measured at 21%. Smokers only need one small puff to feel euphoric and relaxed, and if any more is taken then sleep with be pretty much inevitable. For those looking for relief from mental and physical burdens, this herb might just also be the golden ticket. GROWING GOLD LEAF FROM FEMINIZED SEEDS Growing Gold Leaf is an enjoyable experience, since it’s easy to cultivate and very high yielding. Thanks to these feminized seeds from Homegrown Cannabis Co., an even bigger harvest awaits, because the absence of males means every plant is a nug-bearing beauty. Because Gold Leaf is a natural giant, growing it indoors can pose problems with space. To resolve this concern, simply shorten its vegetative phase, and use the ScrOG method. After 8 to 9 weeks of flowering, you can expect 1.47 to 2.13 ounces per square foot. Outdoors is where this plant will truly prosper. In an open space, it can grow unrestricted which lead to an even more fruitful harvest. In northern areas, harvest must take place by early October, before the first frost falls. If the plants are left to grow freely and no harm comes to them, each one can yield about 28 ounces. The fact that this strain can grow up to 7 feet tall, combined with its strong and pungent odor, makes it difficult to stay discreet. Because of its Sativa genes, it tends to stretch in the early flowering stage. Guerilla growing is well worth it because it generates a jaw-dropping output. FRAGANCE AND FLAVOR Gold Leaf’s smoke is thick and rich, and once it’s lit up, a pungent, skunky, piney scent will fill the whole room. Although the fragrance is pretty strong, its hint of sweetness makes it enjoyable. The taste is an entirely different affair, with a mix of earth and rich diesel. Veterans are often the ones most attracted to it. EFFECTS Almost as soon as you take a toke of Gold Leaf, you’ll notice a pleasant cerebral buzz along with an uplifted mood and a boost in creativity. Even if you’re having a bad day, you’ll feel euphoric and eager to get stuck in to some artistic pursuits. Within minutes, a relaxing sensation will creep through every part of your body and physical tension will vanish into thin air. At this point, you’ll likely lose interest in any activities that require movement. Painting, reading and watching TV will still be enjoyable, and the latter is particularly good fun while you’re munching your way through finger foods. After a couple of hours, the heavy-bodied influence will get stronger, until your eyelids succumb to the weight and sleep inevitably arrives. MEDICAL As well as its high THC makeup, the strain also has potent levels of CBD. This hybrid was undoubtedly made with therapeutic comfort in mind, and many medical marijuana users like to keep stash of it within reach. Smoking Gold Leaf in moderation helps bring about a blissful mental state that may ward off depression, stress and anxiety. Its ‘munchies’ effect may also aid those struggling with appetite loss. Insomniacs find this strain valuable too, thanks to its potential soporific qualities. This powerful herb is also said to ease aches and pains caused by physical ailments. A single toke can calm the muscles, while its analgesic properties may battle inflammation and pain caused by arthritis, eye pressure, PMS, muscle spasms and migraines. Like all other strains, Gold Leaf may cause adverse reactions such as cottonmouth and dry eyes. These can usually be fixed by drinking enough water. Because of its high THC content, some users may feel dizzy or get a headache, and those with low tolerance may experience paranoia and anxiety. If these discomforts continue when dosage is decreased, you’ll need to switch to a less potent strain. FEMINIZED GOLD LEAF SEEDS Gold Leaf is popular among both recreational and medical marijuana users. This well-balanced hybrid has all the necessary properties to keep you mentally and physically satisfied. Growers, too, can get a slice of the action – and with its abundant yield and ability to thrive indoors and out, it might just become your new favorite. Even beginners can achieve great results: with an all-female army from Homegrown Cannabis Co.’s feminized seeds, newbies can turn into pros in an instant.