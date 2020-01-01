 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Super Silver Haze CBD Preroll

by Honey Oil

About this product

CBD-rich version of the legendary Super Silver Haze genetics, thus creating a strain for medicinal users with 8-14% CBD level. The smell and taste are spicy, bittersweet and floral, while the effect is suitable to combat pains, inflammations and anxiety. These pre-rolls are stuffed with a FULL GRAM of high CBD hemp buds that are grown in Colorado, USA. Containing less than 0.30% THC, the flower used to make these pre-rolls is federally legal and non-psychoactive. Get the same great taste and smell as you would from a regular pre-roll, minus the high. Great for kicking back and relaxing after a long day at work, many people have been smoking hemp CBD flower to help themselves stop smoking tobacco cigarettes. We use authentic RAW™ unbleached papers for that perfect burn every time. CBD content will always be above 10% as you can see in the lab results above. Discounts when you order Multi-Packs.

About this strain

Super Silver Haze

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Super Silver Haze, bred by Green House Seeds, was the first prize winner at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1997, 1998, and 1999. Crossing genetics of Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze creates a beautiful, sticky sativa that boasts an energetic, long-lasting body high. The uplifting effects are a great for high stress levels or when suffering from a lack of appetite or nausea.

About this brand

Honey Oil Logo
Honey Oil is a San Diego based concentrate brand specializing in CBD and THC products. To understand what Honey Oil is about, you’ve first got to understand its origins. It dates back to the 1970’s, when the first efforts to concentrate and obtain the essential oils from cannabis began. Initially, all these extractions resulted in was some sticky brown tar. However, as these methods evolved, it was soon discovered that a beautiful, golden-colored oil could be acquired from the plant. This elusive substance was eventually dubbed “honey oil” and was revered by those that got their hands on it. Today, when the legalization of marijuana gives willing adults the right to smoke at their discretion, we want to pay homage to Honey Oil’s roots. We have taken this term, revitalized it, and elevated it. We use the latest technology to produce top-quality oils that test as high as 90% THC. And Honey Oil products are not just potent—they’re also pure. We carefully test each batch in state-licensed lab testing facilities to ensure that they are free from contaminants and are on par with today’s standards of purity. So, consume with confidence—because if you’ve got Honey Oil, you’ve got the best that money can buy.