Super Silver Haze CBD Preroll
by Honey OilWrite a review
$9.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
CBD-rich version of the legendary Super Silver Haze genetics, thus creating a strain for medicinal users with 8-14% CBD level. The smell and taste are spicy, bittersweet and floral, while the effect is suitable to combat pains, inflammations and anxiety. These pre-rolls are stuffed with a FULL GRAM of high CBD hemp buds that are grown in Colorado, USA. Containing less than 0.30% THC, the flower used to make these pre-rolls is federally legal and non-psychoactive. Get the same great taste and smell as you would from a regular pre-roll, minus the high. Great for kicking back and relaxing after a long day at work, many people have been smoking hemp CBD flower to help themselves stop smoking tobacco cigarettes. We use authentic RAW™ unbleached papers for that perfect burn every time. CBD content will always be above 10% as you can see in the lab results above. Discounts when you order Multi-Packs.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Super Silver Haze
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Super Silver Haze, bred by Green House Seeds, was the first prize winner at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1997, 1998, and 1999. Crossing genetics of Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze creates a beautiful, sticky sativa that boasts an energetic, long-lasting body high. The uplifting effects are a great for high stress levels or when suffering from a lack of appetite or nausea.